Court Orders Verydarkman and Doris Ogala to Stop Talking About Pastor Chris Okafor

The Lagos High Court has issued a restraining order against social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse (Verydarkman), actress Doris Ogala, and Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel, barring them from making any online references to Pastor Chris Okafor or his ministry.

The Injunction

Delivered by Justice M. A. Savage at the Ikeja division on Thursday, the ruling grants an ex-parte application filed by the cleric. Pending the determination of the substantive suit, the three defendants are prohibited from mentioning the pastor or his church (Grace Nation International/Liberation City) or using his images on any platform.

Ban on Private Materials

The court specifically ordered that the defendants and their agents must not publish or release any alleged private materials including chats, text messages, pictures, or videos involving Dr. Okafor. The judge also restrained them from releasing any content intended to blackmail or extort the clergyman.

Next Steps

The court granted a substituted service for the legal processes via newspaper publication and adjourned the case for a hearing on February 2, 2026.

