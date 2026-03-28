🇿🇲 EXPLAINER | Court Ruling Bolsters Chabinga Claim as PF Legitimacy Battle Sharpens



The Lusaka High Court ruling delivered on Friday has quietly but significantly strengthened the legal footing of Robert Chabinga’s position in the ongoing Patriotic Front (PF) leadership dispute, even as competing factions continue to assert parallel claims to authority.





At the centre of the matter is the court’s finding that the Extra-Ordinary General Conference which elevated Miles Sampa in October 2023 was justifiable, despite being held in the absence of a Central Committee.

Judge Conceptor Zulu observed that the PF constitution did not adequately provide guidance for such a vacuum, and therefore actions taken under those circumstances could not be said to have contravened party rules. The court further dismissed the case brought before it, noting that the plaintiffs had failed to prove their claims due to insufficient evidence.





This reasoning carries consequences beyond Sampa.



Chabinga has moved quickly to anchor his authority in the same legal logic. His argument is not that the court endorsed him directly, but that it validated the process and structure from which his current position emerges. In his public statement, Chabinga distilled that position into a single claim. The convention was legal, and by extension, the leadership and decisions that followed from that structure are equally lawful.





“The convention was legal and therefore I’m the legitimate acting President of the Patriotic Front (PF) party,” he said, adding that “all decisions after are legal,” including expulsions of rival figures such as Given Lubinda and Miles Sampa.





What Chabinga is doing is constructing a chain of legitimacy.



The court recognises the conference. The conference produced a structure. That structure later made leadership decisions following internal fallout. Therefore, those decisions, including his elevation, must also stand unless overturned by a competent court. It is a continuity argument rooted in process rather than personality.





This places the Makebi Zulu convention in a more uncertain position.



Chabinga’s original case was directed precisely at that process, arguing that any parallel convention held outside the recognised PF structure amounts to impersonation of the party. The latest ruling does not directly invalidate the Makebi process, but it strengthens the legal environment in which Chabinga is making that argument. Once one structure is judicially acknowledged as the operative framework of the party, any competing structure must now prove its own legality under scrutiny.





This is the pressure point.



The court has effectively said that actions taken in the absence of a Central Committee can be justified if grounded in necessity and supported by the party’s supreme organ, the General Conference. However, it also criticised the plaintiffs for failing to bring sufficient evidence, noting that key questions about party processes remained unresolved due to weak prosecution. That leaves room for further litigation, but it also places a burden on those advancing alternative claims to demonstrate procedural legitimacy.





PF is therefore no longer dealing with a single leadership contest.



It is dealing with overlapping claims built on different interpretations of the same institutional vacuum. Sampa retains recognition of how he entered office. Chabinga claims authority based on what followed after that entry point. Makebi Zulu represents a separate political process that now faces indirect legal pressure.





These positions cannot all stand indefinitely.



The courts have begun to define the boundaries of legitimacy, but they have not yet delivered a final settlement. With leave to appeal already granted, the matter is likely to escalate further, and the question of who constitutes the lawful leadership of PF will remain open in the interim.





What is clear, however, is this.



Chabinga is no longer speaking from a purely political position. He is now anchoring his claim in a court-validated process. That does not resolve the PF crisis, but it shifts the balance of argument in a way that will shape the next phase of both legal and political contestation.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu