COURT SENDS MAN TO PRISON FOR 3 YEARS FOR BEATING HIS FATHER



Lundazi, April 24, 2025,



The Lundazi Magistrates Court has sentenced a 27 year old man to 36 months with hard labour for assault and 6 months simple imprisonment for causing damage to property.



Appearing before Magistrate Jameson Ng’ona in Lundazi court was Mabvuto Njovu 27, a general worker of Chibata Village from Chief Kapichila’s area in Lundazi district of Eastern Province, charged with two counts.



On April 3, 2025, the accused assaulted Lyson Njovu thereby occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 248 Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



In count Two, Njovu was charged with willingly and unlawfully causing malicious damage to property contrary to Section 335(1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Mabvuto pleaded guilty to assaulting his biological father, who is also visually impaired and causing damage to kitchen utensils.



Particulars of the offence are that on April 2, 2025, the accused’s mother informed the complainant, who is also the accused’s biological father that a chain was missing from the house.



The complainant then called the accused to ask if he had any idea of the missing chain.



The court heard that the accused got angered by that, making him to furiously charge at his father, who is completely blind and violently pushed him to the ground, grabbed his walking cane and started whipping him until other people had to rescue the complainant.



The accused then ran away from home, only to come back later and started to destroy household property.



In mitigation, the accused pleaded with the court to exercise maximum leniency on him as he was a single father and bread winner, adding that if sent to prison, his child would suffer.





However, the court was not happy with his actions and sentenced him to 3 years in prison with hard labour for assault.



“I have taken into consideration that you are the first offender and bread-winner and as such you deserve leniency. However, the offence especially in count one where you assaulted your biological father, who is even blind- instead of you taking care of him, you are doing the opposite. And for a biological father to bring you to court, and your biological, mother to be present in court, it means you are really a problem and deserve to be punished so that others can learn from you to respect their parents,” Magistrate Ng’ona stated.



The convict would serve 3 years with hard labour for assault and 6 months simple imprisonment for damage to property with effect from April 3, 2025.



Magistrate Ng’ona said both counts would run concurrently.



In a related matter, Magistrate Ng’ona reconciled a father and his son.



This is in a matter where Rangewell Mwandila 20 of Kamtande Village in Chief Mwase’s area in Lundazi district assaulted his 34 year old biological father, Mbili Mhone of the same abode.



Particulars of the offence are that on March 30, 2025, at Lundazi district, Rangewell assaulted Mbili Mhone who lives with albinism, there by occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to the laws of Zambia.



However, Mhone applied to the court that the matter which was coming up for trial be halted as he had forgiven his son.



“I am the complainant in this matter and wish to state that the accused is my son and I have forgiven him whole-heartedly. We shall sit as a family and talk to him to counsel him so that he could reflect on his bad behaviour,” Mhone told the court.



And Mwandila has thanked his father for forgiving him.



“I really thank the complainant, who is my father for forgiving me. May God be with you,” the forgiven son said to his father.



And the court had no option but to reconcile the duo.



Magistrate Ng’ona however expressed concern at the bad behaviour exhibited by the accused that showed disrespect for his father who is an albino, adding that if he did not change his bad behaviour, he would end up killing his father.



” I have reconciled the two parties in accordance to Section 8 of the Penal Code CAP 88 of the Laws of Zambia,” Magistrate N’gona said.



By Miniver Maluba

©️ ZANIS/LUNDAZI