COURT SET TO RULE ON LUSAMBO APPEAL

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court at the Lusaka High Court is today, February 27, 2026, expected to deliver judgment in the appeal of incarcerated former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, against his four-year prison sentence.

Lusambo was convicted in 2024 by Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment on corruption-related charges.

He faced 10 counts of corruption, tax evasion and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

His appeal was heard by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court last year, with judgment reserved. The ruling follows months of complaints by Lusambo regarding delays in the delivery of the decision.

Lusambo was initially jointly charged with his wife, Nancy Manase, who was later acquitted.

Today’s decision will determine whether his conviction and sentence will be upheld or overturned.

[ Diamond TV ]