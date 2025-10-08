COURT SETS DECEMBER 9, 2025, TO DELIVER JUDGMENT ON BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S PROPERTIES





The Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division has set December 9, 2025, for judgment on whether properties on subdivided land in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley linked to jailed former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo should be forfeited to the state as proceeds of crime.





This was after a three-judge panel consisting Pixie Yangailo, Anna Ononuju and Ian Mabolobolo heard submissions from Mr. Lusambo’s legal team and counsel from the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC-this morning.





Mr. Lusambo, through his lead lawyer Charles Changano, told the court that the disputed property was acquired in 2024 at K150,000, a purchase date outside the 2016–2021 period relied on by the state, and challenged the state’s valuation methodology.





He argued, the valuation report that placed a value of K17.6 million on the entire property failed to account for land appreciation and kwacha inflation between 2014 and 2022, undermining the state’s conclusion of the property’s value.





Meanwhile, the interested party Mukuka Munkonge produced a certificate of title for plots on farm F/609/E/44/B/9 and F/609/E/50 in Chamba Valley and said a lease agreement existed between 2018 and 2022, which the state did not object to its production except maintaining that Mr. Lusambo’s inability to explain the source of funds used to acquire the property renders it tainted and liable to forfeiture.





Following Mr. Lusambo’s conviction and four-year sentence in november last year, the ACC applied for a forfeiture of his Chamba Valley house and six incomplete flats in the area.



