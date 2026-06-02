COURT SETS JULY 14 FOR NAKACINDA JUDGMENT ON SEDITIOUS PRACTICES CHARGE

By Nelson Zulu

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set July 14, 2026, as the date for judgment in a case in which politician Raphael Nakacinda is charged with seditious practices over remarks he allegedly made concerning former late President Edgar Lungu’s residence in Chifwema.

Mr. Nakacinda is alleged to have used social media in September 2024 to falsely claim that President Hakainde Hichilema had directed the Zambia Police, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission to raid Mr. Lungu’s home, an offence he denies.

High Court Judge Davies Chibwili, sitting as Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate, set the date this morning after the prosecution closed its case, saying it had faced difficulties in securing witnesses.

Mr. Nakacinda’s Lawyer, Maluza Choongola, told the court that the defense had been unable to proceed fully because of conditions allegedly imposed by the correctional service, which also restricted access to his Lawyers.

He said efforts to summon witnesses, including the arresting officer to produce a warn and caution statement, were also frustrated by the restrictions.

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