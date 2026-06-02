The party that Edgar Lungu wanted to use as Special Purpose Vehicle has endorsed HH

NCP Endorses President HICHILEMA



By Mark Ziligone



The New Congress Party –NCP- has endorsed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as its preferred candidate for the August 13, General Election.





NCP President PETER CHANDA says the decision follows consultations with party supporters, well-wishers and members of the public, as well as an assessment of the country’s political environment





Mr. CHANDA says the party has reviewed manifestos and policy positions from various political players and found that while some contained promising ideas, others did not offer sufficient assurance for the country’s future.





Speaking at a press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka today, Mr. CHANDA said efforts to unite opposition political parties have been affected by mistrust, personal interests and divisions among opposition leaders.





He noted that the high number of presidential aspirants within the opposition reflects the difficulties in building a united front.





Mr. CHANDA also said the party assessed the performance of the United Party for National Development –UPND- government and found that while some campaign promises have been fulfilled, others remain ongoing.