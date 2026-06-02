‘I’M READY TO ANSWER THE CHARGES’ — GARRY NKOMBO SPEAKS OUT AFTER ARREST



By: Agness Nakazwe



Former Mazabuka member of Parliament Garry Nkombo has confirmed that he has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and says he is ready to appear before the courts to answer to the allegations.





Mr. Nkombo says his legal team has been engaged and is fully prepared to represent him as the matter progresses through the judicial process.





He says he remains confident that the court process will provide an opportunity for all parties to present their accounts of the events surrounding the incident.





Mr. Nkombo further lamented that had he known how events would unfold, he could have handled matters differently, adding that the experience has given him an opportunity to reflect on the circumstances that led to the charges.





This follows after Police in Mazabuka charged Mr Garry Nkombo with two counts of assault ocasioning actual bodily harm following an alleged altercation during the filing of nomination papers for the Mazabuka central parliamentary seat.





Southern Province commanding officer moono namalongo says the charges stem from two reports lodged at Mazabuka police station on May 20, 2026, by bilden shalobs, 50, of Lusaka’s waterfalls area, and Emmanuel Mweemba, 36 of Nkabika compound in Mazabuka



#SunFmTvNews