HICHILEMA’S REIGN OF TERROR, VIOLENCE-Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S REIGN OF TERROR, VIOLENCE



Mr Hakainde Hichilema is promoting and abetting political violence in this country to retain power. UPND cadres are allowed to attack and harm his political opponents with impunity. And the police seem helpless. Instead of focusing on the violent UPND cadres, they turn to the victims who are further brutalised and arrested by the police. This happened to us in Serenje in 2023 and it happened to us in by-elections almost all the time.





Zambians should brace themselves for more and more of this type of violence from Mr Hichilema’s cadres. But as we have seen over and over again, nothing lasts forever. Those in power today will one day leave. That time always comes whether one likes it all not





With this conduct, with this attitude, it won’t be possible to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in August 2026.



Aba Bemba batila mputi isula taileka. Ilyalemana taibula cilaso.Umuntu wa bufi, no mutima wakwe emo walola.

But ulubuli talwabuka mumana.





But Mr Hichilema doesn’t have the monopoly over political violence. Umupalu wa nsofu, afwa ku nsofu. Icifupa wa minine mu bukangalume, napa kuciluka mu bukangalume. Muteya ciliba cenjela, nga cakufwanta wilila.

Ilyalemana taibula cilaso. Uko muti wasendamina, eko ukawila.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party and People’s Pact