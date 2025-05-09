Court sets ruling on case to answer for Chienge MP Given Katuta

Court sets ruling on case to answer for Chienge MP

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set May 13, 2025 as a date it will rule on whether Chienge member of parliament, Given Katuta has a case to answer or not in a matter she is accused of calling a Photo Journalist, son of a dog and spat saliva on him.

It is reported that her actions were towards journalist Henry Chunza were initiated after he capture picture of her when she was suspended from the august house for misconduct.

When the matter came up for ruling on case to answer this morning, it was adjourned by another magistrate, Allan Kangwa on grounds that the trial court was indisposed.

In this matter, Katuta, 54, of Chamba valley in Lusaka pleaded not guilty to one count of threatening violence contrary to section 90 (a) chapter 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

Katuta is alleged to have threatened violence and caused injury to Times of Zambia photojournalist while on duty at the Parliament premises on July 21, 2023, around 09:00 hours.

However, Katuta denied threatening violence or causing injury to the victim.

Earlier, Chunza, the victim in this matter testified before principal resident magistrate Idah Phiri that Katuta called him a dog and spat on him when he was executing his duties at parliament grounds.

Chunza said he wanted to take photos of the MP after the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti suspended her from the National Assembly for seven days following a point of order raised by Katombola UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki against her for allegedly disrespecting the august house and speaker of the National Assembly.

The incident attracted Journalists from various media organisations to record and take photos of her.

Chunza said he was already outside targeting the law maker to take a walk of shame outside the chambers.

He said the law maker while pointing a finger at him, showered him insults as he was taking pictures.

“As we entered parliament, there was a time when the speaker of the National assembly, told the member of Parliament for Chiengi to leave the Chambers for misconduct, as she was leaving the Chambers I took the stairs as she was coming out from the Chambers, since I was assigned to get pictures, as she was coming out I started getting pictures of her, when she saw me getting pictures she pointed her finger at me while shouting, “who are you, and why are you getting pictures of me? Who has sent you to come and get pictures of me,” he said.

He said the accused person started shouting in her mother tongue calling him son of a dog.

“She called me son of a dog, and told me to remove the pictures from the camera. At that time my colleague, Mr. Chusa Sichone a reporter was present,” he said.

Chunza further testified that after a while, he saw six people approaching him together with the accused trying to grab the camera from him.

“Ms Katuta started chasing me, whilst on top on the stairs, I ran down and she spat saliva on me and insulted me. She continued following me, harassing me wanting to touch me and get a camera from me. I started running away she continued following and shouting wanting to get the camera from me so that she can delete the pictures. A group of people followed me, i couldn’t remember anyone because I was traumatised, it was at this point when it caught the attention of Parliament police,” he said.

He said unknown people followed him in the room where he was with the officer and forced him to delete the pictures of which he did.

“After the whole incident, we went back to the office together with my colleague and later reported the matter to the police,” he said.

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba