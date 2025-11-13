COURT THROWS OUT SEAN TEMBO’S APPLICATION TO REFER CASE OF INSULT LANGUAGE TO HIGH COURT





THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has dismissed an application seeking to refer the case of Patriot for Economic Progress Party President Sean Tembo to the High Court for constitutional determination.





Tembo is charged with using insulting language against President Hakainde Hichilema.





Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili ruled that the application was misplaced, stating that the use of insulting language is a matter of fact to be decided by the court based on evidence presented.





Tembo faces two counts of using insulting language, allegedly made between August and October 2023, contrary to Section 179 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Diamond TV