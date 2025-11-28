COURT TO DELIVER JUDGEMENT IN LIVINGSTONE MAYOR CORRUPTION CASE



LUSAKA Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, sitting at the Livingstone Magistrate Court, is today expected to deliver judgement in a case in which Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai is accused of soliciting K120,000 and obtaining K180,000 from Mark Gabites as an inducement to facilitate the cancellation of property rates bills at the Livingstone City Council.





Ms. Muleabai was found with a case to answer on both counts but denied all charges during her defence.



The State, represented by Gloria Muyunda and Lucie Hamweemba from the Anti-Corruption Commission presented 11 witnesses as evidence, arguing that the testimony was sufficient to prosecute the accused.





Throughout trial, Ms. Muleabai has been appearing while on bond, which has been extended since the day of her arrest.





She is being represented by Boniface Chiwala and McQueen Zaza of Chiwala Boniface Messres Legal Practitioners.



