COURT TO SET JUDGEMENT DATE IF AMB EMMANUEL  MWAMBA’S LAWYERS FAIL TO SHOW UP IN ASSAULT CASE

COURT TO SET JUDGEMENT DATE IF MWAMBA’S LAWYERS FAIL TO SHOW UP IN ASSAULT CASE



THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has warned that it will proceed to set a judgment date in the assault case involving Emmanuel Mwamba if his legal team fails to appear at the next court sitting.





Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda issued the warning after noting the continued absence of Mwamba’s defence lawyers.



The court stressed that the legal team must attend the next session to indicate whether they will call additional witnesses or if the matter should proceed to judgment.





Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Inspector Justin Makumba informed the court that Mwamba remains at large, and that the bench warrant for his arrest has not yet been executed.



He said the Immigration Department has been placed on alert in case Mwamba attempts to re-enter the country.





“I had written to them in case the accused returns, they can alert us,” Makumba said, in response to a query from the magistrate.



Mwamba is facing one count of assault on a police officer, contrary to Section 250(b) of the Penal Code.





He is accused of strangling and squeezing the neck of Detective Inspector Steven Simwenda during an attempted arrest in Lusaka’s Woodlands area on June 14, 2023.





The former ambassador pleaded not guilty to the charge. However, he left the country for the US and has not returned to defend himself in court.





The matter was adjourned to June 2, 2025, for the return of the bench warrant and possible setting of a judgment date.



By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba