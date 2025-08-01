Courts of Public Opinion: The Law Awaits You, Lungu Family and Lawyer



By Timmy



As Zambians, we are united in our demand for transparency and accountability in the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of former President Edgar Lungu. The refusal of the family to allow anyone to see the body has raised serious concerns and fueled widespread speculation. We, the people, will not stand idly by while the government is held at ransom using a body that no one has seen or confirmed to be that of Edgar Lungu.





The lack of transparency and accountability in this matter is unacceptable. If the family and lawyer have indeed lied about Lungu’s death, they could be facing serious charges under Zambian law, including:





Potential Offenses:



1. Conspiracy to commit a crime: Working together to deceive the public and authorities about Lungu’s death.

2. Public mischief: Providing false information to the public or authorities, causing unnecessary concern or disruption.



3. Misleading the police or other authorities: Providing false information to law enforcement or other authorities.

4. Kidnapping or concealing a person: If Lungu is being held against his will or his whereabouts are being concealed.





Furthermore, the constitutional breaches could also be significant, including:



Constitutional Breaches:



1. Right to life and liberty: If Lungu’s rights are being violated by being held against his will.

2. Freedom of movement: If Lungu’s movement is being restricted without justification.





We, the people of Zambia, demand that the authorities take a firm stance and demand transparency. The truth must come out, and justice must be served. We will not be silenced or misled. The law is clear, and those who have engaged in deceitful practices will face the consequences.





We urge the government to:



✍️Investigate the circumstances surrounding Lungu’s death

✍️Verify the authenticity of the death ✍️Ensure transparency and accountability





The courts of public opinion are watching, and justice will be demanded. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.





Like, comment, and follow our page for more updates on this developing story. The people of Zambia will not rest until the truth is revealed, and justice isieie served.





The Truth Must Come Out



We, the people, demand transparency and accountability. The law must take its course, and those responsible must be held accountable. The state of Zambia cannot be toyed with, and the family and lawyer must understand that the law is waiting for them if they have indeed engaged in deceitful practices.



Let’s stand together and demand the truth. #JusticeForZambia #Transparency #Accountability



WAGON MEDIA