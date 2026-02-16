CP PRESIDENT SAYS ZAMBIANS MUST STOP LABELLING THE RICH AS SATANISTS, BLAMES POOR POLICIES FOR LACK OF BILLIONAIRES

Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says Zambia does not have a billionaire because of poor policies that have failed to support the growth of local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Kalaba urges Zambians to change the mentality that anyone who is rich must have stolen from government or is a Satanist.

Mr Kalaba notes that such beliefs discourage hard work, innovation, and investment among citizens who may wish to venture into large-scale businesses.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs points out that countries like Namibia, Malawi, and Zimbabwe have billionaires, yet it is sad that Zambia, despite abundant natural resources, does not have one.

He adds that with the right policies and a shift in mindset, Zambia can also produce billionaires.

By Steward Simutowe