CPL SAKACHOMA’S BODY ARRIVES HOME

By Buffalo Reporter (Zambia Army)

Lusaka

The mortal remains of Corporal Sakachoma Muloke Stephen, the fallen Soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), returned to Zambian soil, today, 28 June, 2025 in the morning.

Cpl Sakachoma’s remains arrived with a Ugandan Airways flight, and were received with full military honours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

Zambia Army Colonel General Staff,Colonel Teddy Tembo represented the Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele in receiving the body.

Cpl Sakachoma’s untimely death on duty is a poignant reminder of the risks and sacrifices that our brave men and women in uniform undertake to protect global peace and stability.

In this moment of grief, the Zambia Army stands united in support of its fallen hero’s family and loved ones, and continues to pray for the strength to carry on in the face of adversity.