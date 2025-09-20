Crashed plane in Brazil has no link to Zambia – CAA



THE Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has denied any connection to a small aircraft that crashed in Brazil last week with nearly 200 kilograms of cocaine on board, refuting viral social media claims that the aircraft was registered in Zambia.





The plane, an Airplane Factory Sling 4, went down in a sugarcane field near the coastal town of Coruiripe in Brazil’s Alagoas state on September 14, 2025, killing the sole occupant, a 46-year-old Australian pilot identified as Timothy Clark.





Authorities later uncovered large quantities of cocaine branded with fake SpaceX logos in the wreckage, sparking a transnational investigation into possible drug trafficking.





While initial reports suggested the plane carried a Zambian registration, the Civil Aviation Authority clarified that the aircraft, which bore the registration ZU-IXM was never part of Zambia’s official aircraft register.





CAA public relations manager Sepiso Zimba emphasised that Zambia’s official aircraft registration prefix is ‘9J’, as assigned by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).





Zimba stated that the prefix “ZU” is associated with South African experimental aircraft, not Zambia.





“After thoroughly reviewing our database, we can confirm that the aircraft being discussed on social media does not appear on our register,” she said.





“The plane involved, a non-type certified Sling 4, was using the registration ZU-IXM , a mark that does not originate from Zambia.”





She added that the authority will continue following developments around the incident and will issue further updates if credible, verified information comes forward.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 20, 2025