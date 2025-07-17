CRAZ AND ZACA DISMAYED BY TRANSPORTERS AND BUS DRIVERS ASSOCIATIONS’ FAILURE TO EFFECT BUS FARE REDUCTIONS





Thursday July 17, 2025



The Commuter Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) and the Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) are deeply dismayed and disappointed by the conduct of transporters and bus drivers associations, who have failed to implement the reduced bus fares as approved by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) over the past three months — from April to June.





It has come to our attention that RTSA, through the established fare adjustment mechanism, approved reductions in bus fares for local routes, inter-mine town routes, and long-distance routes in line with the consistent downward adjustments in fuel prices.





These reductions were made in good faith, with the expectation that the benefits would be passed on to commuters.



Regrettably, the transporters and bus drivers associations have deliberately withheld the implementation of these reductions, thereby depriving commuters of their rightful benefit.





This behavior is not only selfish but also borders on economic sabotage, as it undermines government efforts to cushion the cost of living for ordinary Zambians.





CRAZ and ZACA strongly condemn this betrayal of public trust and demand that RTSA and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics urgently investigate the reasons behind the non-implementation of the fare reductions.





The government must hold these associations accountable and ensure that all future adjustments are transparently and promptly effected.





Consumers and commuters must not continue to suffer due to the negligence or defiance of a few who prioritize profit over public welfare. CRAZ and ZACA remain committed to protecting the rights and interests of the commuting public and will not relent until justice and fairness prevail in the public transport sector.



Issued by:

Commuter Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ)

Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA)