Criminalizing Speech



…why the jailing of Elias Musyani and others is totally wrong and undemocratic…



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes…



In a Democracy cases of defamation and insults are handled and determined as a civil matter restricted to financial penalties.





Criminal defamation laws currently being used in Zambia are archaic and impede on fundamental rights and freedom of speech.



Under the law, a person who has been defamed, insulted or their character injured can seek damages from the perpetrator in a civil court. The Zambia Police must have no role.





The goal of defamation law is to bring balance to those wronged and never to criminalize speech.





Under Project 2026 and Beyond, we will repeal all archaic and “insult” laws such as criminal defamation, sedition and we will remove from cyber crimes and cyber security laws, provision and offences of speech.





Project 2026 and Beyond, a Plan NOT for elections, but for Generations.