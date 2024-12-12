CRISIS AT ZAMBIA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION: Leadership Faces Unprecedented Backlash

The Zambia Medical Association (ZMA), a key professional body representing the nation’s medical practitioners, is embroiled in a leadership crisis as over 1,000 doctors demand accountability from its executive. This unprecedented revolt threatens to dismantle the credibility of the association and casts a shadow over its leadership, led by Roy Kaumba.

At the heart of the controversy lies the decision made during the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to increase annual subscription fees from K200 to K500. Members allege that the move was executed without following constitutional procedures, sparking outrage and accusations of arrogance and misconduct against the executive.

The growing dissatisfaction has led to a wave of actions by doctors across the country. In a bold move, over 1,000 members have initiated the process of cancelling their ZMA subscription deductions through the Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC) system. This financial boycott signals a severe loss of confidence in the current leadership.

Meanwhile, efforts to impeach the executive have gained momentum. The Petition Committee, chaired by Dr. Zacks Ndumba, has accused the leadership of violating the association’s rules and regulations during the controversial AGM.

“We cannot sit back and allow this kind of behavior to persist in an association that represents the dignity and integrity of the medical profession. The actions of the current executive undermine the trust of its members,” said Dr. Ndumba in a statement.

The dispute has spilled over into the courts, with the petitioners seeking an injunction to halt subscription fee deductions until the matter is fully resolved. However, the High Court recently denied their application, prompting an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Amid the legal wrangling, an Ad-hoc committee comprising former ZMA presidents attempted to mediate and urged both parties to settle the matter outside court. However, their efforts have been dismissed by the petitioners, who view the committee as biased and aligned with the embattled executive.

The executive, led by Roy Kaumba, has yet to provide a satisfactory response to the growing dissent. Their insistence on holding the controversial AGM and imposing the fee increase despite widespread opposition has been described by members as “defiance” and “arrogance.”

Analysts warn that failure to address the grievances could result in irreparable damage to ZMA’s reputation and alienate its members.

The ongoing crisis presents a defining moment for the Zambia Medical Association. As the Court of Appeal considers the case and impeachment efforts gain traction, the executive must decide whether to engage meaningfully with its members or risk being ousted altogether.

For now, the association stands divided, its future uncertain, and its leadership under immense pressure to restore trust and transparency.