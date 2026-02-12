Cristiano Ronaldo Dating History

Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the most popular personality in the world as of 2026, has dated many beautiful women.

This piece will take you through that journey, the list of numerous women Cristiano has been romantically involved with since he broke out as a football prospect in 2006.

The number is quite outrageous, but it is normal for a wealthy man like Ronaldo.

2005 -2006

Ronaldo was with Merche Romero (29 -30years), a Portugese Model and Tv Presenter. They met during Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United.

2007

Gemma Atkinson, 22, a British Model and Actress, and Cristiano were an official couple for only a year but separated due to reasons known to them alone.

2008

The footballer was spotted with the Spanish Model, Nereida Gallardo, 25, in 2008, but that relationship did not last as they parted ways barely after a year.

2009

Paris Hilton, the American Media personality, at age 28, was with Ronaldo in 2009. They were a lovely couple but according to Paris, Ronaldo was not acting like the man she expected her to be so she left.

2010 to 2015

it was like Ronaldo almost found his future wife in the person of Irina Shayk, a Russian fashion model and actress, whom he dated from the age of 24 till she was 29.

2016 to date

Cristiano Ronaldo went to buy from a designer shop, and that’s where he met Georgina Rodriguez, a shop attendant who was 22 then.

They been a couple for the last decade and counting.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina are set to tie the knot soon as the footballer has officially proposed marriage to her with a ring worth $5 million.