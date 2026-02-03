Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on strike ahead of his club Al-Nassr’s next game

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on strike ahead of his club Al-Nassr’s next games in Saudi Arabia, according to a report in Portugal.





The 40-year-old superstar, who is the highest-paid footballer in history on a contract worth £488,000 per day, is reportedly dissatisfied with the management of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, a source at the club told the newspaper that Ronaldo is unhappy with the manner in which Saudi Arabia’s PIF is handling Al-Nassr’s finances, particularly in comparison to how they are treating rival clubs.





The nation’s PIF controls a 75 per cent stake in four Saudi Pro League clubs — Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr — and has been the driving force behind the league’s ability to attract some of world football’s biggest names on lucrative contracts.