Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend reveals she was ‘offered lots of money’ to say negative things about him

British media personality Gemma Atkinson has revealed she was once ‘offered lots of money’ to speak negatively about Cristiano Ronaldo after their short-lived romance ended back in 2007.

“When we broke up, I was offered a lot of money to speak badly about him, and I didn’t want it because I had nothing negative to say about him, so I see no reason to speak ill of him,” Atkinson told Key 103 Radio, via Transfer News Live.

The actress and footballer, both 41, set tongues wagging when they stepped out together nearly two decades ago during his time at Manchester United. But they ended things in October 2007

The soap star is now married to Gorka Marquez and shares two children, Mia, six, and Thiago, three.

Meanwhile, Cristiano is engaged to fiancée Georgina Rodríguez.

The couple shares daughters Alana and Bella together and welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo through surrogacy.

Bella had a twin brother named Angel, but he sadly passed away shortly after birth. Ronaldo has a final child, Cristiano Jr, from an earlier relationship.

Georgia and Ronaldo met in 2016 when she caught his attention working as a sales assistant in a Madrid Gucci shop.