Criticism as Nigerian state names airport after Tinubu

Nigeria’s central Niger state has renamed a newly renovated local airport after President Bola Tinubu, sparking criticism.

The state’s spokesperson Hajia Binta Mammam said the Minna International Airport was renamed in recognition of the president’s development of the state.

However, some Nigerians have criticised the move, questioning its economic significance.

Mr Tinubu is expected in Minna, the state’s capital, on Monday to commission the remodelled airport and flag off an agricultural processing zone.

The airport was formerly known as Abubakar Imam International Airport, named after a Nigerian writer and journalist, who pioneered the first Hausa language newspaper in northern Nigeria.

Last year, aviation authorities in the country announced plans to rename 15 federal airports after prominent Nigerians, including former presidents.