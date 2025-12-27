“Critics are Demons on Assignment” – Pastor Chris Okafor Addresses Attacks Amidst Scandal





Senior Pastor Chris Okafor has characterized the recent wave of backlash against him and other religious leaders as spiritual warfare, stating that those responsible are not acting on their own accord but are “demons on assignment.”





Context of the Sermon



This spiritual defense comes in the wake of explosive audio recordings released by social media activist VeryDarkMan, in which a woman claiming to be the pastor’s daughter leveled severe accusations against him.





Targeting the Flock



Speaking from the pulpit, Okafor argued that these attacks are not merely personal criticisms but calculated assaults on the church itself. He referenced the biblical principle that if you “strike the shepherd, the sheep will scatter,” warning his congregation that the ultimate goal of these scandals is to destabilize them.





Collateral Damage



The cleric insisted that when a “genuinely innocent” pastor is persecuted, the members suffer collateral damage. He explained that by attacking the prophet sent to guide them, the critics are effectively attacking the members’ source of blessings and help.





He stated:



“When you see a person att@cking a man of God, that person is not just a human being, that person is a dem0n on assignment. When you strike the shepherd, the sheep will scatter. It is not just about the shepherd. It is also about the people that the shepherd carries.





Every time you see a man of God who is genuinely innocent and they’re persecuting, it’s not just an attack on him, it’s an attack on you [church members].





Number one, it is your blessing that is being attacked. Number two it says the prophet is in their midst to help them. It is your help they are attacking….”