Critics react to Trump treatment of South African president

Social media users are reacting to several major moments during President Donald Trump’s meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa — most notably his accusations of ‘white genocide’ in the country.

“With the South African president sitting next to him, Trump suggests there is a white genocide happening in his country and says, ‘I hope you can have an explanation of that,'” journalist Aaron Rupar said on X.

He was reacting to Trump playing a video in the Oval Office showing his South African guest what he said we attacks on white farmers.

The journalist later posted, “REPORTER: What will it take for you to be convinced there is no white genocide in South Africa? RAMAPHOSA: I can take that. It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans TRUMP scowling: We have thousands of stories talking about it. Turn the lights down and put this on.”

“’Turn the lights down,’ Trump says in Oval as a video on genocide is cued up with South Africa’s Ramaphosa and Elon Musk watching. Trump says images show burial sites of white farmers. ‘I’d like to know where that is,’ Ramaphosa says. ‘This I’ve never seen.,’” CBS White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs said.

“BREAKING: President Trump directly confronts South Africa’s President with printed news articles of white South Africans being attacked and murdered: ‘White South Africans are fleeing because of the violence and racist laws.’” Political analyst Eyal Yakoby said.

The White House also tweeted out the video which was shown during the meeting. “JUST SHOWN IN THE OVAL OFFICE: Proof of Persecution in South Africa,” they said.

While the meeting mainly focused on the alleged ‘white genocide’ of farmers there were other incidents which happened during the meeting.

“Why does no one stand up to him & tell him to stop being rude and telling lies?” Author and journalist Sheron Boyle asked.