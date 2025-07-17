Critique of Harry Kalaba’s Leadership Aspirations



Harry Kalaba’s recent statements have raised concerns about his suitability for leadership positions. His comments on President Hakainde Hichilema’s potential impeachment following the Constitutional Court ruling on Bill 7 were particularly troubling.

Kalaba claimed that the President would be impeached if he didn’t resign, despite lacking representation in key government positions such as councilors, mayors, or members of parliament. This demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the impeachment process.





Furthermore, Kalaba’s assertion that citizens cannot be illegal miners reveals a lack of comprehension regarding mining laws and regulations. This incident, combined with his previous gaffe about being scammed for an iPhone that wasn’t yet available on the market, suggests a pattern of impulsive and uninformed decision-making.





Given these incidents, it’s reasonable to question whether Kalaba is adequately prepared to run for the presidency. His lack of research and tendency to make unconsidered statements raise concerns about his intellectual capacity for governance.





Perhaps it would be wise for Kalaba to take a step back and allow more qualified individuals to pursue leadership positions. Effective governance requires a deep understanding of the law, policy, and the needs of the people.



Uyu bazaka mu scama Chalo 😂

-Delife Zambia