CROP ROTATION: Zed- Farmer Becomes ‘Mai Busa’

FIMBA UPOKE! SAYS AMAI BUSA.

…Aya simasebela, ichi ni chikwati cha zoona ‘….

By Sam Phiri

Celebrated and renowned Zambian farmer Maria Zaloumis – Mwewa aka Zed-Farmer has finally wedded the love of her life in Pastor Misheck Mwewa.

Maria who is enjoying her honeymoon has poured out words of gratitude to God and all those that have helped in making sure her wedding is a success.

The Pastor’s wife says she has prayed to God for favor and He has answered her prayers by giving her a man who not does only love but also understands her.

Of cause not everyone might be sharing the same joys as her and genuine friends.

To those who thrive in pessimism and hate for good things, Amai Busa has simply sent a simple message saying ‘FIMBA UPOKE’.

“Come and see what the Lord has done! At the time I cried to God on my knees prying and fasting, all I have experienced is His faithfulness “ she says.

She has not forgotten to take seriously her new tittle as Amai Busa by blessing all including those that stand on her negative side.

Congratulations to her and wishing her a happy marriage life !