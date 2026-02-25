CROSS BORDER TRADERS CAUTION KAZUNGULA BRIDGE AUTHORITY OVER TRADE HINDRANCE WITH HIGH USER FEES





By Joseph Kaputula



The Southern Africa Cross Border Traders Association has warned that the newly established Kazungula Bridge Authority must ensure it does not hinder trade between Zambia and Botswana.





Association Secretary General Jacob Makambwe expressed concerns that the authority might introduce exorbitant user fees, stifling the movement of goods and services.





He tells Phoenix News that despite the significance of shared infrastructure like the Kazungula Bridge, there is a risk of introducing hindrances like high user fees, thereby negatively affecting small-scale traders who have used the crossing point for years before the bridge was constructed.





Mr. Makambwe has advised that the bridge and authority must live up to their purpose of enhancing and facilitating trade for small-scale traders.





The Kazungula Bridge Authority was launched yesterday by Presidents Hakainde Hichilema and Duma Boko of Botswana, marking the start of its management and operations.



PHOENIX NEWS