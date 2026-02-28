CSOS DEMAND TRANSPARENCY OVER ZAMBIA–US HEALTH AID AND MINERALS AGREEMENT





A coalition of CSOs and legal practitioners has expressed disappointment with the Zambian Government over its continued failure to disclose the contents of a Memorandum of Understanding reportedly signed between the Governments of Zambia and the United States concerning health aid.





The coalition has also raised concern over a related Bilateral Compact Agreement which is allegedly tied to access to health support in exchange for the exploitation of Zambia’s mineral resources.





Speaking on behalf of the coalition which includes Alliance for Community Action, Chapter One Foundation, LCK Chambers and TI-Z, LCK Freedom Foundation Executive Director Linda Kasonde described the Government’s silence on the matter as deeply troubling.





Ms. Kasonde says of particular concern is the Government’s refusal to issue a clear and comprehensive public statement addressing the questions surrounding the terms, conditionalities and implications of the agreements.





She states that where matters involve the health, privacy, natural resources and sovereignty of the Republic, silence is not an acceptable response.





Ms. Kasonde emphasizes that health aid should never be conditioned on arrangements that compromise Zambia’s strategic mineral assets or the rights and dignity of its citizens.





She adds that reports suggesting that access to health support may be linked to the exploitation of Zambia’s critical minerals raise significant constitutional, economic and governance concerns.

According to Ms. Kasonde, such matters require transparency, public accountability and parliamentary oversight, as citizens have a constitutional right to information concerning agreements entered into on their behalf.





She further states that the management of public health systems and national resources cannot be conducted behind closed doors adding that such agreements must be subjected to public scrutiny to ensure that they serve the best interests of the Zambian people rather than narrow or external interests.





Ms Kasonde has since reiterated the coalition’s call for the immediate publication of the full texts of the Zambia–US Health Aid Memorandum of Understanding and the related Bilateral Compact Agreement, and urged Government to address the nation openly and transparently on the matter.