Current Scenes from Bulawayo CBD as Police Dismiss Claims of Protests Amid Blessed Geza’s Call

Bulawayo, much like Harare, is a bustling city that sees heavy activity on most days, especially during weekday mornings.

However, on Monday, March 31, 2025, it mirrored Harare in its unusual quietness. The streets were notably empty, with fewer people and minimal traffic, as many residents appeared to stay away amid concerns over a potential protest.

Several supermarkets, shops, and flea markets are reportedly closed, while commuter omnibuses are operating at key points like Hyper and City Hall, though with fewer passengers than usual.

Here are some of the pictures from the Bulawayo CBD;

ZRP Dismisses False Claims of Demonstrations in Bulawayo, Warns Against Misleading Videos

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed claims of alleged demonstrations in Bulawayo today.

In a post, the police issued a warning to the Zim/Global Eye WhatsApp Channel for circulating old videos of alleged demonstrations in Bulawayo.

The police clarified that Bulawayo city remains calm and peaceful, with no demonstrations taking place today.

Authorities urged the public to disregard the misleading video, emphasizing that it is false and does not reflect the current situation.

The police reassured citizens that police officers are fully deployed on the ground to maintain order, and the facts on the ground speak for themselves.

“The ZRP warns Zim / Global Eye WhatsApp Channel against circulating old videos of alleged demonstrations in Bulawayo today. Bulawayo is calm and peaceful. The public should ignore the video posted by Zim / Global Eye WhatsApp Channel as it is false. Facts on the ground in Bulawayo clearly speak for themselves. Police officers are fully deployed on the ground.”