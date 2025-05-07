CYBER CRIME: TRIBALISM INCLUDING COMMENTS LIKE; “WE CAN SEE FROM THE SURNNAME AS THEY COMMENT” TO LAND OFFENDERS IN JAIL FOR LIFE



Tribalists face life imprisonment under cyber law





THE era of using social media to stir ethnic tension, promote hate or spread fear may be nearing its end, as the refined cyber law introduces strict penalties, including life imprisonment for such conduct.





On this one, not even a fine can save you because upon conviction, the only punishment you get is an orange suit, bald head and some overcooked cabbage and beans for life.





The Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, under Section 24, criminalises the use of digital platforms to incite ethnic division, support terrorism or recruit individuals into extremist activities.





Individuals found guilty of such offences risk spending the rest of their lives behind bars.



The law targets a growing trend where online platforms, once meant for connection and expression are being misused by some sewer mouthed individuals like ‘Why Me’ to spread harmful content that threatens national unity.





Using Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp or any other digital platform to pit one ethnic group against another, ridicule communities or make posts that glorify violence and inspire fear among citizens will definitely send you to jail forever.





Under Section 24(1)(b) of the Act, it is an offence to use a computer or internet service to incite or attempt to incite ethnic divisions among the people of Zambia.





The law extends to those committing the offence of encouraging terrorism or enticing individuals to join or finance terrorist groups whether within or outside the country.



“A person commits an offence if that person uses a computer or computer system to—

(a) incite, urge, teach or train any person in or out of the Republic to commit or participate in the commission of a terrorist act or an offence under the Anti-Terrorism and Non-Proliferation Act, 2018; (b) incite or attempt to incite ethnic divisions among the people of the Republic; (c) encourage, entice, induce or motivate any person in the Republic to join a terrorist group or to commit or participate in the commission of an offence in relation to financing of terrorism under the Anti Terrorism and Non-Proliferation Act, 2018,” reads Section 24, subsection (1).





Subsection (2) states that “a person who contravenes subsection (1), commits an

offence and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for life.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, May 6, 2025