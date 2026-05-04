Cyril Ramaphosa Backs Emmerson Mnangagwa, Rejects Any Coup Plot ~ Zimbabwean Journalist Chinono



Hopes of a military coup against Emmerson Mnangagwa, allegedly linked to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his associates, were reportedly dealt a major blow after sources claimed that Cyril Ramaphosa assured his Zimbabwean counterpart that South Africa would not support or recognise any unconstitutional removal of a president in Zimbabwe.





On Friday, Mnangagwa hosted Ramaphosa in Harare, where the South African leader was received alongside businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei. The group later travelled by helicopter to Mnangagwa’s Precabe farm in Kwekwe for what sources described as a private visit.





During the tour, Ramaphosa was shown Mnangagwa’s Ankole cattle, fish breeding pools, and ostriches. Sources claim that while viewing the ostriches, Ramaphosa made a politically charged remark, saying: “Nothing and nobody will remove my elder brother from power unconstitutionally.”





He is also reported to have added: “The owner of these ostriches will remain president until 2030 if Parliament says so,” in comments interpreted by those present as a firm endorsement of Mnangagwa’s continued leadership.





The two presidents later held a four-hour closed-door meeting, joined by Tagwirei and Chivayo. Sources described the discussions as highly private and personal, with even presidential spokesperson George Charamba reportedly excluded from the delegation.





According to sources familiar with the meeting, Ramaphosa made it unequivocally clear that South Africa would neither back nor legitimise any military coup against Mnangagwa.





Members of Mnangagwa’s inner circle were reportedly encouraged by the engagement, viewing Ramaphosa’s position as a major reinforcement of regional support. They believe that with South Africa now aligned with countries such as Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia, and more recently Botswana, Mnangagwa has significantly strengthened his political position against any potential coup attempt.





Sources further noted that Ramaphosa’s visit to Zimbabwe was not an official state engagement between the two governments, but rather a private trip. Officials in Pretoria reportedly said that several individuals within the South African presidency and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) were unaware of the visit beforehand.



Ramaphosa has since returned to South Africa following the brief trip.