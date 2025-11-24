D4vd’s rental allegedly had freezer big enough to store a body after 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found frozen

New details have surfaced about the home singer D4vd was renting at the time authorities discovered the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas in the trunk of his impounded Tesla.

According to photos published by TMZ, the 20-year-old singer, who has now become a suspect in the mystery de@th, was living in a rental with a freezer that was allegedly large enough to have contained a body.

This comes after investigators recently shared that Rivas’ body had been decapitated and frozen before its discovery.

On Sunday, the outlet published a photo from the rented house that showed a kitchen equipped with a large KitchenAid refrigerator and freezer combo.

The freezer portion was described as having a height of about 74 inches, a width of around 14 inches, and a depth of an estimated 27 inches, with the temperature reaching as low as -8 degrees Fahrenheit.

The body of Rivas, who was reportedly 5’3″ and weighed 120lbs, was found in a bag with the victim’s arms and limbs cut off, allegedly making it possible to fit in the appliance if the shelves were removed.

It was also gathered that a social media clip from September 2024 shows the singer — real name David Burke — in a house with an appliance box in the background that could have been a freezer.

Sources linked to the investigation claim that when the teen’s corpse was found, in addition to having severed limbs, it had was beheaded and chopped into pieces.

Her remains are said to have been ‘partially frozen’ and thawing in the Tesla by the time they were found, insiders told TMZ.

As a result, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner may not be able to determine the cause of death, it was added.

While D4vd has been named as a suspect, he has not been charged with any crime.

A second suspect has also been identified in Rivas’ death, according to a podcast on the TMZ network.

Defense attorney Mark Geragos and TMZ Founder Harvey Levin revealed their findings in an episode of their show 2 Angry Men.