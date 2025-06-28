Breaking news



DA gives Ramaphosa 48 hours to fire alleged ANC corrupt ministers



The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given President Cyril Ramaphosa a 48-hour ultimatum to dismiss several African National Congress (ANC) ministers and deputy ministers implicated in corruption.





The demand follows the controversial dismissal of DA Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield from his role in Trade, Industry, and Competition, which the DA has called a “calculated political assault” and an example of “double standards” by Ramaphosa.





The DA, led by John Steenhuisen, is demanding the removal of Justice Minister Thembi Simelane, Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, and Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo.





Simelane is accused of receiving a R575,600 loan linked to unlawful VBS Mutual Bank investments during her tenure as Polokwane mayor.





Nkabane allegedly misled Parliament about an “independent panel” for SETA board appointments, while Mahlobo faces serious corruption allegations from the Zondo Commission on state capture.





Despite these claims, all three remain in their posts. Whitfield’s dismissal, announced on today, June 26, was attributed to his failure to secure presidential approval for a trip to the United States, though the DA insists he requested permission on February 12 without a response.





Steenhuisen criticized Ramaphosa for targeting Whitfield over minor procedural issues while shielding ANC figures from accountability, warning that failure to act by June 28 could destabilize the GNU, formed after the ANC lost its absolute majority in the 2024 elections.





As the ultimatum’s deadline looms, South Africans await Ramaphosa’s response, with many expressing frustration over perceived leniency toward corruption.