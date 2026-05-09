BREAKING: DA Questions Whether Public Funds Were Used For President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Visit To Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Private Residence





The Democratic Alliance says it will submit parliamentary questions to determine whether South African public funds were used during President ’s recent visit to the private residence of Zimbabwean President .





According to reports, the DA wants clarity on the purpose of the visit, the costs involved and whether taxpayers funded any part of the trip linked to Mnangagwa’s private residence in Zimbabwe.



The issue has already sparked heated debate online, with critics questioning government spending and transparency, while Ramaphosa’s supporters argue that engagements between regional leaders are part of normal diplomatic relations.

The latest development comes at a time when Ramaphosa is already facing growing political pressure following the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala matter.

South Africans are now waiting to see how the Presidency and Parliament will respond to the DA’s questions.