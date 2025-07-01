DA Warns Ramaphosa Over No-Confidence Motion Threat

CAPE TOWN- The Democratic Alliance (DA) has intensified its stance against President Cyril Ramaphosa, with federal chair Helen Zille warning that tabling a motion of no-confidence in him is not an empty threat. Zille criticized Ramaphosa for failing to address corruption within the African National Congress (ANC), suggesting his inaction aligns him with the party’s corrupt elements.

Tensions escalated after Ramaphosa sacked DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield as deputy minister, prompting the president to cancel a trip to Spain to manage the fallout. Despite internal and external pressure from both DA and ANC factions to dissolve their Government of National Unity (GNU) partnership, the DA remains committed to staying but warns it will not tolerate further provocations.

Zille referenced a “three strikes” policy, noting that Whitfield’s dismissal was a second major grievance. While the DA’s federal executive opted against an immediate no-confidence motion, Zille emphasized it remains a viable option if Ramaphosa continues to align with the ANC’s radical economic transformation faction. “Don’t test us because we are prepared to use the nuclear option,” she said.

In response, the DA has withdrawn from the National Dialogue, a move that may strain relations further and potentially affect other DA ministers.