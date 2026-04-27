DAN BONGINO EXPOSES THE TWO FBIs HE SAW FROM THE INSIDE — GOOD AGENTS VS THE SNAKES



Dan Bongino just laid out exactly what he witnessed when he got to the FBI.





“There were two FBIs,” Bongino said. “There was the FBI of like bust your ass, VCAC agents violent crimes against children white collar agents, violent crime fugitive task force.”





He continued: “And some of these guys I was just honored to be in the room. They were like we have this TFOs Task Force officer down in Miami. This guy his first name is Joe. This guy’s been on job 38 years. He’s a TFO. But the agents were like that too.”





Then the dark side: “And then you had this other FBI which was populated with to say unfortunately snakes as being nice. And here is problem Sean. It wasn’t always obvious which FBIs they were in.”





Bongino described the impossible position: “So you’re trying to solve like A level A problem which is no solution. There was shitty solution and a shittier one. And I got tell ya it’s almost like coin toss because either way someone is going get hurt okay.

And you’re trying to figure this out and you’re asking someone for advice she’s only been there a couple weeks and you don’t know if that person is part of the good FBI or the bad FBI.”