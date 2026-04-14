‘Dangerous and irresponsible’ US blockade will ‘exacerbate tensions’ – China’s foreign ministry

China’s foreign ministry has condemned the US blockade of Iranian ports as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

The blockade came into force on Monday, a day after peace talks between the US and Iran broke down in Pakistan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun warned that the blockade would only “exacerbate tensions and undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement”.

“This is dangerous and irresponsible behaviour”, Jiakun told a news conference.

Jiakun said reports that China was preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran were “completely fabricated”.

The reports prompted US President Donald Trump to threaten to impose a 50% tariff on China’s goods if it provided military assistance to Tehran.

“If the US insists on using this as an excuse to impose additional tariffs on China, China will definitely take resolute countermeasures,” Jiakun said.