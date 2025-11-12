Aliko Dangote Eyes Zambia’s Coal to Boost Electricity Supply

Dangote Eyes Zambia’s Coal to Boost Electricity Supply



By Masauso Mkwayaya



Dangote Group is ready to partner with Zambia in harnessing coal deposits to help address the electricity deficit.





And Group President ALIKO DANGOTE has met President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to explore partnerships aimed at adding value to Zambia’s raw materials.





Mr. DANGOTE says the Group wants to work with the Zambian Government to promote local processing of raw materials before export, noting that when value addition happens within the country, jobs and wealth remain in Zambia.





Speaking when he met President HICHILEMA at State House this evening, Mr. DANGOTE said economic growth is difficult to achieve without adequate electricity, adding that a steady power supply would help grow the country’s Gross Domestic Product –GDP- and support year-round cultivation of key crops such as maize.





Mr. DANGOTE further noted that Zambia’s land-linked position gives it a strategic advantage to supply neighbouring countries with various goods.



And President HICHILEMA said Africa must continue to push forward and take charge of its own development agenda.





President HICHILEMA said Zambia is ready to collaborate with the Dangote Group, adding that other African businesses should emulate Dangote’s example of advancing the continent’s interests through industrialization.





He said the demand for electricity in Zambia has significantly increased, and the current power deficit is constraining economic growth.



The President noted that the situation has been worsened by the drought the country experienced last season and encouraged the Dangote Group to invest in the energy sector.





And Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister CHARLES MILUPI said Government has already partnered with the Dangote Group on the construction of a concrete road on the Copperbelt.





Mr. MILUPI said the project will serve as a model for future concrete road construction, especially on sections with heavy traffic flow.





And one of the Directors of Dangote Cement Zambia, MONICA MUSONDA urged Government to continue working with the Group as it has a diversified portfolio in various sectors.



#electricity