Dangote signs $350 million deal with Indian firm EIL to expand Lagos refinery





Dangote Group has signed a $350 million deal with Indian engineering firm EIL to expand its flagship refinery and petrochemicals complex in Lagos, a move set to boost Nigeria’s industrial capacity and reduce Africa’s reliance on imported refined fuels.





The project aims to increase the refinery’s capacity from 650,000 to 1.4 million barrels per day, placing it among the largest single-location refinery complexes globally.





The Dangote Refinery, located in the Lekki Free Zone, signifies a milestone for Nigeria as it transitions from fuel import reliance to becoming a producer and exporter of refined products.





Additional petrochemical expansion includes significantly boosting polypropylene production to 2.4 million tonnes per annum.