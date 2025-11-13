DANGOTE SIGNS HISTORIC DEAL WITH ZIMBABWE, MULTI-BILLION INVESTMENT TARGETS ENERGY, CEMENT, FERTILISER & INFRASTRUCTURE UNDER

VISION 2030





ZIMBABWE’s President Emmerson Munangagwa Shared…..



I received Nigerian businessman and investor, Mr Aliko Dangote, who is in Zimbabwe to explore investment opportunities across key sectors.





Following our discussions, Zimbabwe and the Dangote Group signed a global agreement focusing on energy, cement, fertiliser, and infrastructure development. This partnership reflects growing investor confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic transformation agenda.





A major highlight is the regional oil refinery and pipeline project originating from Walvis Bay, Namibia, which will traverse several SADC countries, including Zimbabwe. The pipeline will enhance regional energy security and support industrial growth.





In the area of fertilisers, the Dangote Group recognises Zimbabwe’s strong agricultural base and its strategic role in regional food security. Investment in local fertiliser production will significantly boost agricultural competitiveness and productivity.





We welcome this collaboration as a milestone towards industrialisation, energy self-sufficiency, and sustainable growth in line with Vision 2030.

#SunFmTvNews