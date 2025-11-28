DARK PRAYERS FLOP
By George Lemba
The PF faction DARK PRAYERS organised by their Secretary General MUKANJO Banda have flopped terribly at the Cathedral.
MUKANJO must not use the church for political advances as even the church goers decided to stay away.
PF faction LAZ legal Advisor Lungisani Zulu wanted his MALUKULA MACABRE ZULU to speak but the ZCCB representative refused stating that the whole DARK PRAYERS were turning into some drama and have lost their credibility.
Meanwhile, the PF faction choir organised by Brian AIRPORT Mundubile was singing outside the church building much to the annoyance of lonely John KANSTITUSHONI Sangwa.
This afternoon this clique of corrupt PF faction thieves is scheduled to meet President Hakainde Hichilema at State House with the exception of bitter tribalist MUKANJO Banda who has refused to go there. Koswe is right in his MUKANJO and he better shares this money he mobilised and was keeping for Edgar Lungu before he died or Koswe will start eating it one leaf by one leaf.- Koswe
Sour grapes from Koswe demonic Masonists.
The Prayer Rally was successful.. Respectful and without any unruly cadres.
And this afternoon the Oasis Forum will have a meeting with the self proclaimed Victim of Tonga Hate .
No Venom from the Rogue Media like Koswe will change the course of Action by the Oasis Forum. They remain determined and focused, that the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 is dead…it will never be resurrected.
As always. Koswe been a koswe.
Freemasons hate seeing people going for prayers. They prefer to touch dead bodies.
“HE THAT DIGS HOLES FOR OTHERS, SHALL HIMSELF BE BURIED IN THEM.”-EDITH NAWAKWI.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.