 David Beckham says ‘you have to let your children make mistakes’ after his son posted shocking allegations against family

Football executive, David Beckham has said “you have to let your children make mistakes” in a new interview about social media, hours after his son Brooklyn posted shocking allegations against his family on social media.

Speaking live on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box today, Jan. 20, David, 50, said: “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media . . . For the good and for the bad

“What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.

“I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.

“And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Broadcaster Andrew Ross Sorkin asked: “There’s a spotlight on you and headlines constantly. From your own mental health, is the UK easier or the US?”

Without directly acknowledging his son, David replied: “I’m going to have to sit on the fence, I love living in both places. I love my country I love where I grew up but I always wanted to live in America and I love America… I’m lucky that I get to spend a huge amount of time in both places.”

His words came after Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram with a six-page statement to insist he has no wish to reconcile with his family. He also called the Beckhams out and made it clear that he is standing by his wife Nicola Peltz, 31 (read here).