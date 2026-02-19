David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham ‘likes’ post claiming estranged brother Brooklyn’s wife Nicola ‘is the problem’

Romeo Beckham has appeared to signal where his loyalties lie in his family’s ongoing feud after he was seen “liking” a social media post that criticised his sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The Beckham family has endured a turbulent period in recent months following a bombshell statement from Brooklyn Beckham in which he reportedly described his parents, Victoria Beckham, 51, and David Beckham, 50, as “controlling”.

Now Romeo, 23, has drawn attention online after “liking” a video posted by influencer Ash Cantley. In the clip, Cantley claimed that “Victoria and David are trying to rescue their son” and alleged that Brooklyn’s wife Nicola, 31, was “the problem”.

Fans quickly reacted after noticing Romeo’s interaction with the video, with one writing: “Romeo liked this!” Another commented: “Not Romeo Beckham liking this!”

In the footage, Cantley says: “I take it all back. Nicola is the problem. Victoria and David are trying to rescue their son, I think Nicola forced him to make that statement.

“I saw an interview with Victoria, and she was like ‘I’m a girls’ girl, I love girls, that’s why I have the business I have, and you have to be a real a-hole for me not to like you.’ And I was like ‘oh yeah Nicola’s an a*e.’”

The development comes days after Romeo’s younger brother, Cruz Beckham, saw his girlfriend Jackie Apostel share a supportive post amid the reported rift. Apostel posted a behind-the-scenes image from Cruz’s rehearsals for his upcoming tour, showing an instrument case labelled “Harper’s brother.” Tagging both Cruz, 20, and Harper Beckham, 14, she captioned the image: “So true.”

Meanwhile, Harper herself has posted images on Instagram showing her with all three of her brothers, including Brooklyn. In one Valentine’s Day message, she wrote: “I love you all so much, words can’t describe it,” and in another described them as “the best big brothers in the whole wide world”.

The posts were initially visible only to the 93 followers of Harper’s private account, but were later reshared by her mother Victoria.

Despite the public gestures, Brooklyn and Harper are not believed to be in contact, although he has reportedly felt “protective” over his younger sister. Brooklyn does not follow Harper on Instagram, and it remains unclear whether he has blocked her.

The tensions come amid reports that Brooklyn previously sent a legal letter to his parents insisting that future contact be made through lawyers. He also shared a six-page Instagram statement last month criticising his parents, in which Harper was not mentioned.

In a separate development, Brooklyn recently unfollowed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay after Ramsay spoke publicly about his hopes for reconciliation within the family. Ramsay, a close family friend, told The Sun: “I just want Brooklyn to take a moment to himself. And remember: you’re half mum, half dad. And you’re an amazing young man. Time’s going to be the best healer.”

It is understood that members of the wider Beckham family remain hopeful that relations between Brooklyn and Nicola and the rest of the family may eventually improve.