David Kazadi Fired as Hot FM CEO Following  His Arrest Over Mwaka Halwindi Leaked Video Scandal

HOT FM ZAMBIA FIRES DAVID KAZADI



HOT FM ZAMBIA – OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Leadership Update Following Arrest of David Kazadi





Hot FM Zambia confirms that Mr. David Kazadi has been relieved of his duties as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, following his recent arrest and the serious allegations currently under police investigation.





While we uphold the principles of due process and the presumption of innocence, the nature of the allegations stands in direct conflict with Hot FM Zambia’s values as a trusted media institution. In line with our internal code of conduct, we have taken this action to protect the integrity of our brand, our staff, and the public we serve.





Effective immediately, Mr. Kazadi no longer holds any role within Hot FM Zambia or its affiliated entities. Interim leadership has been appointed to ensure continuity of operations.





We are fully cooperating with the authorities and remain committed to supporting the legal process as it unfolds.



Hot FM Zambia continues to operate as normal. All programming, partnerships, and business activities remain unaffected.





We thank our listeners, partners, and clients for their continued support and reaffirm our commitment to ethical broadcasting, transparency, and public accountability.





Hot Media Group

Chairman

Oscar Chavula.