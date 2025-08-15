“DAVIDO REJECTED HIS FAMILY OFFERS TO SPONSOR HIS WEDDING SAYING HE IS BIG ENOUGH TO HANDLE THE BILLS ALONE”

“When my nephew David came to us when we were having a family meeting to inform us that he was ready for his white wedding which he wanted it to take place in a 5star hotel in Miami Florida—we ask him how much was the cost of the wedding he said it was going to cost atleast $3.5-Million and we said okay we were going to handle everything for him but he refused saying he was man enough to handle everything alone.

David prove not just to us that he was rich but he prove to the whole world that he is rich and we are very happy seeing David sponsor an event of that nature bringing together top billionaires from all ankle of the world.”—David’s uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke revealed.

Davido’s uncle who happens to the be a governor in Osun state Nigeria revealed that Davido rejected his family’s offer as sponsors of his wedding saying he was big enough to pay for everything needed for the wedding.

Can somebody repeat after with Faith, “I will Never Be Poor” 🙏