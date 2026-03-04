DAY TWO IN DETENTION: UNBROKEN, UNSHAKEN AND STRONGER THAN EVER – Fred M’membe

DAY TWO IN DETENTION: UNBROKEN, UNSHAKEN AND STRONGER THAN EVER



My dear comrades and fellow countrymen and women,



Once again, I send you greetings from inside the Chilenje Police Station cells.





As we indicated yesterday, at approximately 17:00 hours, I was formally slapped with another charge under Section 21 of the Cybercrimes Act No. 4 of 2025. Mr Hakainde Hichilema through the the Zambia Police Service allege unlawful disclosure of details relating to a police call-out connected to an investigation. As a result, my detention has been prolonged.





In any civilized society, such barbaric charges would not even merit discussion. Detaining a citizen for publicly acknowledging or commenting on a summons issued to them is a disgraceful and deeply troubling undertaking. It exposes the abuse and the state of our criminal justice system, including the broader state of constitutional governance in our country today.





A society that criminalizes the exercise of basic rights and freedoms cannot claim to uphold justice and fairness. The monotonous and reckless use of state institutions and law enforcement agencies as instruments of repression dents the rule of law, weakens constitutionalism and erodes the foundations of peaceful and progressive democratic engagement.





Like I have said before, it has now been over 30 years since the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in our nation. Throughout this period, we have found ourselves in police and prison cells on numerous occasions because we chose to take principled positions. We chose to stand for justice and speaking the truth to power. We are not strangers to incarceration and at no point in our journey have we feared prison. We have come too far to be intimidated into submission by those who wield power. Our loyalty has always been to this country and its people.





Mr Hichilema’s desire to keep us in police cells will not shake our resolve. Any attempts to silence us for speaking the uncomfortable truths that others may be too afraid to voice will not succeed. Neither Mr Hichilema nor those around him will break our spirit.





We do not fight for positions. We do not fight for privilege. We fight for justice. We fight for a Zambia free from corruption, free from tribalism, and governed with integrity and accountability.





A second day in police cells means nothing to someone prepared to risk personal comfort for the greater good. For us, the Zambian people will always come first.





We are not afraid.



We are not intimidated.



We will not retreat.



To our supporters and citizens across the country, we urge you to remain peaceful, disciplined and united. Our struggle is not one of violence and hatred, but of courage and conviction.

We must continue to organize, speak and demand that dignity, respect and proper closure are afforded to late former president Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his family. We must determinedly defend our democratic space that so many sacrificed to build. Ukuya kwena aleya!





Fred M’membe

Socialist Party President and People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate.