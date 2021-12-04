DBZ MANAGING DIRECTOR ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR THEFT OF BANK FUNDS TO PAY SCHOOL FEES FOR HIS CHILDREN ABROAD
Development Bank of Zambia – DBZ Managing Director Mr. Samuel Mulenga Bwalya aged 51 years old has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Commission -ACC for Abuse of Authority of Office involving over K780,000.
This is in a matter where Mr Bwalya arbitrary directed the payment of school fees for his children using public funds belonging to Development Bank of Zambia.
The funds where paid to different schools in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Zambia.
Mr. Bwalya has since been released on bond but shall appear in court soon.
Hope it just doesn’t end here. This educated clique of thieves need to join the uneducated gang of thieves that are jailed for stealing a chicken or a few cobs of maize. Their crimes are poverty. Unable to pay a good lawyer for them to get a slap on the hand.justice should be fair. These people stole from a nation.
The other institution be investigated should be the Loans and Scholarships Board there are individuals there who have gotten rich or acquired properties by receiving bribes for warding scholarships. Most of the workers there have recruited agents to conduct illegal activities on their behalf. The board and senior management including workers directly involved in issuance of loans and Scholarships should be investigated and fired. These people were not afraid and ashamed of conducting their illegality in the open it became normal business