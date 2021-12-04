DBZ MANAGING DIRECTOR ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR THEFT OF BANK FUNDS TO PAY SCHOOL FEES FOR HIS CHILDREN ABROAD

Development Bank of Zambia – DBZ Managing Director Mr. Samuel Mulenga Bwalya aged 51 years old has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Commission -ACC for Abuse of Authority of Office involving over K780,000.

This is in a matter where Mr Bwalya arbitrary directed the payment of school fees for his children using public funds belonging to Development Bank of Zambia.

The funds where paid to different schools in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Zambia.

Mr. Bwalya has since been released on bond but shall appear in court soon.