DE-REGISTER PF THEY ARE THREAT TO NATIONAL UNITY CHIEF CHIKAZA URGES UPND
CHIEF Chikaza Munyama of Itezhi Itezhi has called on the Registrar of Societies to deregister the Patriotic Front (PF), describing the former ruling party as a threat to national security and unity.
In an interview, Chief Chikaza, of the Ila-speaking people of Southern Province, said PF leaders have shown bitterness and an unwillingness to accept their defeat in the 2021 general election.
“We have seen more hate from within the PF leaders since 2021 and it seems they are refusing to accept that Hakainde Hichilema, whom they said would never rule Zambia, was actually the Head of State.”
And he calls himself a Chief!
These useless Cadre Chiefs are the ones tainting the institution of Chieftaincy. What has the PF done to threaten National Unity?
Hakainde Hichilema when he was in Opposition never accepted Edgar Lungu as President of Zambia…He even had the Audacity to block the Presidential Motorcade of ECL, putting the life of the 6th President, the Institution of President in Danger. Talk of Hakainde’s Politics whilst in Opposition, a law unto himself. No one suggested that the UPND be deregistered.
But look at the prevailing situation in Zambia at the moment.
The Mingalatoon has been on the PF from the time he assumed power. Organizing illegal PF conferences, choosing leaders for the PF, Removing the PF from participating in Elections, Sending their members of Parliament to Prison, denying their Leader from seeking medical Treatment, refusing them from holding rallies, or to have their own chosen Leader of Opposition in Parliament..and look at the Judiciary and how they handle cases concerning the PF!
Now the Mingalatoon doesn’t want to even see the image of Edgar Lungu on any Chitenges during elections!
And this useless Cadre Chief is saying you ban the PF! Be careful what you wish for.